Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $31.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $37.16.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. Nutanix’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 33.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

