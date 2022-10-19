Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 56,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,399,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 563,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,854,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,761,464.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,832,651 shares of company stock worth $222,638,396. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,500 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $73,233,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,800,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,279,000 after buying an additional 1,304,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.