Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 1,500 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £1,845 ($2,229.34).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 30,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £36,900 ($44,586.76).

On Friday, September 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 29,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £37,410 ($45,203.00).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON KBT opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 120 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 181 ($2.19). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.91. The stock has a market cap of £55.24 million and a P/E ratio of 15.44.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

