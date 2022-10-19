Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 77.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 116.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $237,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

