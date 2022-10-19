On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OOBHF opened at $5.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. On the Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

