Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target Cut to 500.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 610.00 to 500.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $735.40.

DNNGY stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $48.70.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

