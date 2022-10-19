Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

DIS stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average is $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

