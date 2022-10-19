Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives $6.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OUTKY opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

