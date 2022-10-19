Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.11) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 279.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.94. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a one year low of GBX 213.50 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 736 ($8.89).

In other news, insider James (Spike) Willcocks sold 94,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £279,227.52 ($337,394.30). In other news, insider James (Spike) Willcocks sold 94,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £279,227.52 ($337,394.30). Also, insider Clive Brown purchased 63,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149,724.90 ($180,914.57). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,524.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

