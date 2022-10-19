Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.33

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 30314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
PGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
