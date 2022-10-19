Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $127.58.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

