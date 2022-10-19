Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $356,000 Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Colliers Securities lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.86%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

