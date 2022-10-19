Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,591,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $227.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.76 and a 200 day moving average of $221.26. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,096 shares of company stock worth $44,078,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.94.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.