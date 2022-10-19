Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of PDCO opened at $26.96 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,708,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 418,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,441,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,501 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,432,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,250,000 after acquiring an additional 297,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

