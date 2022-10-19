Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 121.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $1.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $2,957,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 156.4% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 910,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 555,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 483.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.