Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

