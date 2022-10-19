Pflug Koory LLC Has $837,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The company has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

