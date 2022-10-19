Philip Morris International (PM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International has set its FY22 guidance at $5.90-6.05 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. The firm has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,689,000 after acquiring an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,852,000 after acquiring an additional 852,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,645,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,600,000 after acquiring an additional 210,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,295,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

