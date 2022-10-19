Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 519,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 98,476 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.