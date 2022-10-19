Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 170,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,706,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.18.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $236.79 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.82 and a 200 day moving average of $228.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

