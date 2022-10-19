Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $176,209,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Raymond James by 768.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Raymond James by 13.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,020 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.60.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Raymond James Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RJF opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

