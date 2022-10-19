Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 19.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $284.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.63. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

