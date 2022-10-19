Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Zoetis by 18.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis stock opened at $150.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.87 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day moving average of $168.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

