Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

