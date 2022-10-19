Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLUG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.
Plug Power Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 29.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 20,408.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
