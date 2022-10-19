Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLUG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 29.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 20,408.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Stories

