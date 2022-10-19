Polygon Tops 1-Day Volume of $442.04 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polygon has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and $442.04 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002942 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.99 or 0.27634730 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
