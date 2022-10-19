Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

