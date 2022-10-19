Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in Home Depot by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 66,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

HD stock opened at $285.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

