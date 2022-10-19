Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

