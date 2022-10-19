Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 31,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

OGE opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

