Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in Diageo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Diageo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $168.94 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.04.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

