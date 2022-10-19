Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,380,000 after buying an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

FHN opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

