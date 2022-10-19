PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

PropTech Investment Co. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTIC opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropTech Investment Co. II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,868,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,990,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 269,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 121,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

