ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 411,663 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 411,663 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chevron worth $227,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. City State Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 155,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 55,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.45.

NYSE CVX opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average of $158.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $109.79 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

