Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $5.12 on Monday. Proterra has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Proterra had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Proterra during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Proterra by 36.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

