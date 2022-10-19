Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.01

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart intercom, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services.
