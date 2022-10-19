Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Price Target Cut to C$0.13

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$0.14 to C$0.13 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance
Shares of LRTNF opened at $0.10 on Monday. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile
Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Gold Mining (LRTNF)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.