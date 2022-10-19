Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Price Target Cut to C$0.13

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$0.14 to C$0.13 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LRTNF opened at $0.10 on Monday. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.