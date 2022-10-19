Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Disco Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Disco in a report issued on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Disco’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.
