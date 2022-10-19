Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Disco Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Disco in a report issued on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Disco’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Get Disco alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Disco Stock Down 1.8 %

Disco Company Profile

DSCSY opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. Disco has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $63.54.

(Get Rating)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.