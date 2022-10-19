Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Applied Blockchain, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Applied Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Blockchain’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Blockchain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. Applied Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Applied Blockchain news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,026.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 63,490 shares of company stock worth $132,104. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth $1,545,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

