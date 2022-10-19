Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lam Research in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $9.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.19. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $36.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q3 2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.02 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $552.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $322.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.50. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

