Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BFH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Bread Financial stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.99. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $102.30.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.84 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

In other Bread Financial news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

