Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Issued By Capital One Financial

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Friday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.42 EPS.

CHK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $98.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $105.93.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

