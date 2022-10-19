Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million.
Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.6 %
NOG stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 48.08%.
About Northern Oil and Gas
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
Read More
