Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

NOG stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.