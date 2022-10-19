Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.18. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 954,800 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,718,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

