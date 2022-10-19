Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABX. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.38.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

ABX stock opened at C$20.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$19.02 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The firm has a market cap of C$35.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.46%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

