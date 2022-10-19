Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$449.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million.
Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.5 %
FNV opened at C$162.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.15 billion and a PE ratio of 29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$163.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$175.23. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$151.07 and a 52 week high of C$216.32.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.409 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
