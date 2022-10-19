Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Lowered by Analyst

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Impel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 255.18% and a negative net margin of 1,949.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million.

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.25. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,348,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,163,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 438,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,508 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

