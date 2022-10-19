Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Reduced by Analyst

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.99 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$57.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58. The firm has a market cap of C$45.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$53.19 and a 12 month high of C$108.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

