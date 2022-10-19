Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Wipro Limited Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wipro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wipro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Wipro has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Wipro by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 411,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 299,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Wipro by 14.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.