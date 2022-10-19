Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HPK opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.04 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria acquired 2,313,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,855,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,317,253 shares of company stock worth $50,070,954 over the last ninety days. 88.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth $630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth $409,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 139.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1,004.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

